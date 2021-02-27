Morgan Stanley Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

