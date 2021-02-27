Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

