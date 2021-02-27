Monash IVF Group Limited (MVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 6th

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

About Monash IVF Group

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnosis and treatment of infertility, fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services.

