Monash IVF Group Limited (MVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 6th

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.
About Monash IVF Group
