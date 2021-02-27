Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $216.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.