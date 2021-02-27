Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 2,487,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,913,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

