Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE CIXX opened at $14.02 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.