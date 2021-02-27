MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 64,347.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.93. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

