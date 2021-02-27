MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

