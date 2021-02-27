Mizuho Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $40.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

HFC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

