Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,704 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $79,643,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 74.4% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 299,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

