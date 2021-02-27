Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

