Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.