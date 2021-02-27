Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

