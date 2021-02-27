Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

MIRM opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.