Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Up 5.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.27. 177,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 83,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

