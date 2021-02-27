Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 418.60 ($5.47) on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 763.20 ($9.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.34. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

