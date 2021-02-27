Michael P. Gianoni Sells 23,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $271,019,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

