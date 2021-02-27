Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,899 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

