MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.