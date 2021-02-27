Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,091.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

