Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.68

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.68 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,554,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48.

About Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.