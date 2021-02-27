Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 409,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

