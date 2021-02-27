MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,858.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,455.14. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

