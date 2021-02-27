Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

MLCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,919,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,333. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

