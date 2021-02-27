Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,859 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,859 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

