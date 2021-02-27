Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,567 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,567 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $390.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

