Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

