Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,735 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

