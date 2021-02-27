Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,706 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

GE opened at $12.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.