Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,406 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

