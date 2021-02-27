Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

