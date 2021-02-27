Medtronic plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

