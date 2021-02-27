MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Shares Down 4.2%

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.75. 48,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 48,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.57 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

