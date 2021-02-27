MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,692,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $27.13 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

