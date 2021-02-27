MCF Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

