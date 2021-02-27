Maxim Group Upgrades Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) to “Buy”

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 232.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.