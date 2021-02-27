Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.98

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.98 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44). Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 407,121 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

