Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

MAT opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after buying an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

