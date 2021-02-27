Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $72.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Materion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materion by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

