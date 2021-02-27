Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

NYSE:MA opened at $353.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.64 and a 200-day moving average of $335.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.