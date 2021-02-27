Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.42-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 7.40-8.30 EPS.
Shares of DOOR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 187,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
