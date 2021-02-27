Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.42-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.40-8.30 EPS.

Shares of DOOR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 187,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

