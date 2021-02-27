Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

