Martkist (MARTK) Market Cap Reaches $86,319.17

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Martkist has a market capitalization of $86,319.17 and approximately $5,021.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Martkist has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Martkist Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,664,418 coins and its circulating supply is 15,476,418 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Martkist Coin Trading

