Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $53.07 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $53.07 million and $5.66 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00482187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00483009 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,026,871 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

