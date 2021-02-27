Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 212,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

