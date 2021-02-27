Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 325,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194,353 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 612,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.