Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

