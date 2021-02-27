Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

