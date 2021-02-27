MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.91

MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.91 ($52.84) and traded as high as €48.60 ($57.18). MAN SE (MAN.F) shares last traded at €48.10 ($56.59), with a volume of 3,269 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.91.

About MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

