Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

MAIN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 483,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

